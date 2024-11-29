Aajao bhangra payiye: Shehnaaz Gill’s viral dance moves wow fans

Shehnaaz Gill, the actress who won hearts with her stint on ‘Bigg Boss 13’, has once again captured the internet’s attention with her infectious energy and bhangra moves.

On Friday, the ‘Honsla Rakh’ star shared a video on Instagram that quickly went viral. In the clip, Shehnaaz is seen dancing to the upbeat Punjabi track “Medal” by Chandra Brar and Mix Singh.

The actress, dressed in a white kurta, yellow cropped jacket, and jeans, shows off her impeccable bhangra skills, effortlessly combining traditional steps with a modern flair.

Advertisement

In her caption, she encouraged fans to join in on the fun with the playful message, “aajao bhangra payiye ….. buraahhhhhhhhh.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Fans were quick to express their admiration, flooding the comment section with praise. One fan even joked, “meinu bhi bhangra karna hai apke sath” (I also want to dance bhangra with you), while others hailed her as the “Punjabi Queen” and praised her for bringing “the house down with her dance.”

This isn’t the first time Shehnaaz has shared her love for bhangra. Earlier, she posted a video of herself performing to a revamped version of the iconic song ‘Kajra Mohabbat Wala’ on the sets of her upcoming project. She captioned it with a lighthearted remark: “Dancing, acting, and a little fan moment—because reel is my meal!”

Shehnaaz has also shown her moves to rapper Badshah’s latest hit, “Morni,” on the set of the same film.

After rising to fame on ‘Bigg Boss 13’, where she finished as a top contender, Shehnaaz made her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ in 2023.

Now, she’s working on a new Punjabi film, helmed by director Amarjit Singh. On November 22, Shehnaaz shared a post from the set, proudly announcing the start of her new project, captioned with excitement: “Starting a new journey today and immensely proud and happy to announce that today we commence the shooting of my Punjabi film with my dream team.”