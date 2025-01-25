Shahid Kapoor weighs in on whether Geet and Adity from ‘Jab We Met’ are breaking up

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor’s cult-classic rom-com ‘Jab We Met’ boasts a massive fanbase. The 2007 film emerged as a blockbuster, emerging as an iconic title of its genre. Even after years since its release, the cast and director Imtiaz Ali still get probed about the film. As Shahid gears up for the release of his highly-awaited actioner, ‘Deva’ he weighs in on Imtiaz Ali’s comment on the film. Earlier, the ace filmmaker stated that the film’s characters, Geet and Aditya would be visiting a divorce lawyer today.

During his interaction with The Indian Express, Shahid Kapoor weighed in on the debate. “That’s a fun idea that Geet and Aditya are now breaking up because they are frustrated with each other. Aditya is like, ‘She is her favourite, who can ever put up with her?'” He iterated that he did not want to disappoint his fans. However, he would like to go by what the director has to say. “If our filmmaker thinks these two will divorce each other, then who am I to come in between? I am just an actor.”

Advertisement

Over the years, Geet and Aditya have become one of the most iconic reel couples. From cosplay parties to favourite character picks, their names always find a space.

Advertisement

Moving ahead, Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the release of ‘Deva’ in full throttle. In ‘Deva,’ Shahid Kapoor plays the role of Dev Ambre. He is a fearless cop who doesn’t mind bending the rules to make sure the bad guys suffer. However, he has his own complexities and seemingly has a deep-seated fear. Sending fans into a nostalgic ride, the actor returns to the action genre after a while. Fans can’t help but remember Shahid’s blockbuster actioner ‘Kaminey’ after catching the trailer of the upcoming film. Joining him in the actioner is Pooja Hegde. Her charm, skill, and presence elevate the plot adding another layer of depth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)



Rosshan Andrrews is taking charge as the director and Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films are bankrolling the title. The explosive action thriller ‘Deva’ is going to release on January 31.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor praises Mira Rajput for prioritising kids before career during early years of marriage

Meanwhile, Shahid’s last was the rom-com ‘Teri Baaton mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ with Kriti Sanon and Dimple Kapadia. Following ‘Deva,’ the actor is also reuniting with ‘Kaminey’ and ‘Haider’ director, Vishal Bharadwaj. In the film, the actor will star opposite Triptii Dimri.