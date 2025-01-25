Shahid Kapoor praises Mira Rajput for prioritising kids before career during early years of marriage

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot in 2015 and have been one of the most beloved power couples in Bollywood since. Recently, Mira co-founded a skincare brand called Akind with Tira Beauty. This is years after the couple became parents to their daughter Misha and son Zain. In a recent interview, Shahid was all praises for his wife for making the ‘strong decision’ of prioritising their kids over her career during the early years of their marriage.

During his conversation with The Indian Express, Shahid Kapoor gushed over his wife and expressed his support for her new professional venture. He said, “I think Mira has her own personality and I have mine. Definitely, she has begun to do a lot of things lately. She had made a very strong decision of first having her kids and then chasing her career. And I think that has worked in her favour.”

Advertisement

Continuing, the ‘Kaminey’ star said, “Now our kids are much older and she has a lot of time for herself. She is building on things and she did do what she thought she wanted to do as a mother and she dedicated her time. Now, she can slowly feel freer and do things she wants to do. I feel prouder and am rooting for her.”

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)



The actor iterated that Mira has always been his support system. As she starts her professional journey, Shahid is ready to do the same for her. He noted that he is happy to be there for her in whatever way he can.

Meanwhile, on the work front. Shahid is gearing up for the release of his next, ‘Deva.’ The film promises to be a pulse-pounding action entertainer with a thrilling plot. In ‘Deva,’ Shahid Kapoor essays the role of Dev Ambre. He is a fierce cop who doesn’t mind bending the rules to make sure the culprits suffer. However, he has his own complexities and seemingly has a deep-seated fear. Sending fans into a nostalgic ride, the actor returns to the action genre after a while.

Alongside Shahid, Pooja Hegde plays a key role that adds depth to the high-stakes narrative. Her magnetic presence elevates the grace and intensity of the story. Together with an ensemble cast including Kubra Sait and Pavail Gulati, the film promises an exhilarating cinematic journey.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor shares electrifying ‘Deva’ stills: “This post is injurious to health!”

Meanwhile, Rosshan Andrrews is taking charge as the director and Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films are bankrolling the title. The explosive action thriller ‘Deva’ is going to release on January 31, 2025.