Shahid Kapoor shares electrifying ‘Deva’ stills: “This post is injurious to health!”

Shahid Kapoor is turning up the heat for his upcoming action thriller ‘Deva’. The star took to social media to share some high-energy stills from the film, sparking excitement among fans.

Captioning the post with a cheeky warning, “This post is injurious to health,” Shahid has left fans eager for more.

Catch the ‘Deva’ stills here:

Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, ‘Deva’ is production of Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films. The film is ready to hit theaters on January 31, 2025, promising a cinematic experience packed with action, drama, and stunning visuals.

The technical brilliance behind ‘Deva’ adds to its allure. Renowned studios like Firefly Creative Studio and Old Monk Studio have worked on its visual effects, while Ken Metzker of Red Chillies Color handled the coloring.

Sound designer Subash Sahoo brought his expertise to the project, ensuring a top-notch auditory experience.

Interestingly, the team shot three different climaxes, but only one made it to the final cut, adding an element of mystery.

The film recently received a U/A certificate from the Censor Board with a runtime of 156 minutes and 53 seconds.

A musical treat

The music of ‘Deva’ is already making waves. Composer Vishal Mishra, collaborating with Rosshan Andrrews for the first time, has created a soundtrack that fans are loving.

The lyrics, penned by Raj Shekhar, complement the film’s energy. Jakes Bejoy, in his third outing with the director, has composed the gripping background score.

The teaser track “Marji Cha Maalik,” featured in the film’s motion poster, was unveiled on January 1, 2025, and immediately caught the audience’s attention. Following public demand, the full track was released on January 24, 2025.

Meanwhile, the first single, “Bhasad Macha,” dropped on January 11, 2025, adding to the anticipation.

Mark your calendars for January 31, 2025—’Deva’ promises to be a rollercoaster ride!