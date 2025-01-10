‘Bhasad Macha’ teaser from ‘Deva’ ft Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, drops!

Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films are turning up the heat with the release of the teaser for ‘Bhasad Macha’, the highly anticipated track from their upcoming film ‘Deva’.

Featuring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, the song is already creating waves, and fans can expect its full release on January 11th.

But that’s not all – the excitement is building up to a grand opening ceremony in Dubai, where Shahid and Pooja will set the stage ablaze.

The teaser for ‘Bhasad Macha’ is nothing short of a spectacle. Shahid Kapoor, known for his dynamic presence, brings his signature swag and captivating dance moves to the forefront.

With every step, he commands the screen, making it clear that this isn’t just another song – it’s a full-on vibe that promises to get you on your feet. The energy in the teaser is palpable, with Shahid delivering a performance that will have you hooked from start to finish.

The track itself, choreographed by Bosco Leslie Martis, is going to be a visual and musical feast. With vocals from Mika Singh, Vishal Mishra, and Jyotica Tangri, and music composed by Vishal Mishra, ‘Bhasad Macha’ is shaping up to be the ultimate party anthem. The lyrics, penned by Raj Shekhar, add the perfect touch to the track’s high-octane energy.

Directed by the renowned Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, ‘Deva’ promises to be a cinematic experience like no other.

Produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, the film is ready for release on January 31, 2025.