Shahid Kapoor in talks to headline Atlee’s next

Shahid Kapoor is currently gearing up for the awaited actioner ‘Devaa’ which is going to hit theatres on January 31. As fans wait to see the actor in his element, another tantalising piece of news teases an epic collaboration. The ‘Kabir Singh’ star is in talks to lead the ‘Jawan’ maker, Atlee’s next.

Bollywood Hungama reports that Shahid’s next is with Atlee. A source told the outlet, “Shahid is discussing a masaledaar entertainer with Atlee, which will be directed by one of his associates. The actor has been in talks for the last 5 months and is on the verge of signing the dotted line.” As per the report, the film will not be a remake like ‘Baby John’ but a new plot which will be directed by Atlee’s associate.

Advertisement

The source added, “Atlee has himself developed this script with his associate and feels that Shahid Kapoor is apt for the part. The team is in advanced stages of discussion and the things should fall in place shortly.”

Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor is currently busy with his upcoming actioner ‘Deva’ in which he is playing the role of a cop. In the film, the actor stars opposite Pooja Hegde who plays a journalist. The title also stars Kubbra Sait and Pavail Gulati in key roles. Rosshan Andrrews has helmed the title while Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films have produced it.

Moving ahead, the actor has also kickstarted the shooting for Vishal Bharadwaj’s highly anticipated untitled film. The film marks the reunion between the actor and the director after they delivered hits like ‘Kaminey’ and ‘Haider.’ Joining them is ‘Animal’ fame Triptii Dimri with Nana Patekar and Randeep Hooda in key roles. Sajid Nadiadwala is backing the project.

Also Read: Neena Gupta slams late filmmaker Pritish Nandy; “NO RIP”

On the other hand, Atlee’s recent production, ‘Baby John’ led by Varun Dhawan received a lukewarm response at the box office. The film was a remake of Atlee’s ‘Theri’. It also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh, and Jacky Shroff in pivotal roles.