Neena Gupta slams late filmmaker Pritish Nandy; “NO RIP”

While the film industry is mourning the loss of filmmaker Pritish Nandy, Neena Gupta doesn’t have kind words for him. The actress recently commented on Anupam Kher’s post remembering the late filmmaker. However, Neena Gupta remarked, “NO RIP” and shared a disturbing incident from her life. Her comment, brimming with ire, has caught users’ attention. However, the comment has either been hidden or deleted.

Commenting on Anupam Kher’s post, Neena Gupta commented, “Do you know, what he did to me, and I called him a bastard openly. He stole my baby’s birth certificate and published it. So, no RIP, you understand, and I have a proof of it.”

Advertisement

For the unversed, Neena Gupta had her daughter Masaba Gupta out of wedlock during her relationship with cricketer Vivian Richards. Filmmaker Pritish Nandy allegedly stole Masaba’s birth certificate and published it. The times were tough for Neena who was a single mother and the incident deeply upset the actress. Going by her comment, it seems like the wound is still there and therefore the ‘Panchyat’ actress has commented “No Rest in Peace” for Nandy.

Advertisement

On the other hand, several stakeholders of the film industry, including Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, and Kareena Kapoor expressed their remorse over the filmmaker’s demise. In his note, Kher remembered his late mentor and friend. He penned, “Deeply deeply saddened and shocked to know about the demise of one of my dearest and closest friends #PritishNandy!. He was my support system and a great source of strength in my initial days in Mumbai.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)



Kher added, “We shared lots of things in common. He was also one of the most fearless people I had come across. Always Larger than life. I learnt so many things from him. Off-late we didn’t meet much.” Continuing, the actor wrote, “But there was a time when we were inseparable! I will never forget when he surprised me by putting me on the cover of Filmfare and more importantly. He was the true definition of yaaro ka yaar! I will miss you and our times together my friend.”

Also Read: Sonu Nigam opens up on AR Rahman’s detached and ‘unique’ personality

Filmmaker Pritish Nandy has delivered several hit titles that hold significance in the history of the Indian Film Industry. He has backed titles like ‘Sur,’ ‘Kaante,’ ‘Jhankaar Beats,’ ‘Chameli,’ ‘Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi,’ and ‘Pyaar Ke Side Effects’ among others.