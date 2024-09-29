Shahid Kapoor celebrates mom Neelima Azeem’s legacy at IIFA 2024

Shahid Kapoor stole the spotlight at the IIFA 2024 awards with a breathtaking performance that had the audience buzzing. Known for his dynamic dance style, Shahid took a moment to share the personal roots of his passion for movement, which he attributes to his mother, Neelima Azeem.

Neelima, a talented classical dancer and an accomplished actress, has had a significant impact on Shahid’s artistic journey.

Reflecting on her influence, he said, “She’s actually a genius dancer. I’m not even 1% of what she is. I feel fortunate to have inherited some of her talent.” He fondly reminisced about his childhood, watching her perform and feeling inspired by her grace and dedication.

Advertisement

Neelima’s artistic contributions extend beyond dance; she has appeared in various Hindi films and television series, including notable works like ‘Phir Wahi Talash’ and ‘The Sword of Tipu Sultan’.

In addition to her film roles, she participated in the PanchTatva annual Kathak festival, where she showcased her exceptional talent.

The night took an exhilarating turn as Shahid recalled a pivotal moment in his youth: witnessing Michael Jackson perform live in India at just 15 years old. “I remember that experience vividly. The energy of the crowd and the thrill of being part of a live show was unforgettable,” he shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

This memory sparked his own dreams of performing on stage, and he expressed joy in the connection he feels with audiences during live performances, emphasizing their pure and unfiltered nature.

As the night progressed, Shahid Kapoor turned up the excitement by making a grand entrance on a motorcycle. And soon after, legendary Prabhu Deva joined him. The duo electrified the audience with a lively rendition of the classic song “Muqabla”.