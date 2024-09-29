Diljit Dosanjh hugs his mother at Manchester concert

Diljit Dosanjh made a deeply emotional connection with his fans during his recent concert in Manchester, part of his ongoing “Dil-Luminati Tour.”

This particular night stood out, not just for the music, but for a heartwarming moment that has since gone viral on social media. For the first time ever, Diljit introduced his family to the audience, bringing many fans and his own family members to tears.

While performing, the singer-actor paused and stepped toward a woman in the crowd, bowing respectfully before embracing her. The woman, teary-eyed, was none other than his mother.

The crowd watched in awe as Diljit proudly introduced her, saying, “By the way, this is my mom.” His emotional gesture moved his mother to tears.

After his mother, Diljit Dosanjh turned to another woman and introduced her as his sister. “My family has come here today,” he announced.

Diljit’s Manchester concert marked a poignant point in his tour. After completing the international leg of the “Dil-Luminati Tour,” the star is now preparing to bring his show home to India. The Indian leg of his tour is scheduled to begin in October, and it promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans across the country.

The tour will officially kick off on October 26 at the renowned Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. From there, Diljit will travel to cities like Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati, offering fans all across India a chance to witness his electrifying performances.

In a note shared by his team, Diljit expressed his excitement about returning to his homeland. “Bringing the Dil-Luminati Tour to India is a dream come true,” he said. “After the incredible journey abroad, performing in my homeland feels like coming full circle. The love and energy I’ve felt from fans around the world have been extraordinary, but there’s something uniquely special about performing here, where it all began. India, get ready, because Punjabi ghar aa gaye oye! We’re going to make history together—I can promise you a night you’ll never forget!”

While his music career continues to soar, Diljit is also keeping busy with his acting projects. Recently, he announced his casting in “Border 2,” a sequel to the popular 1997 war film. The new film, which will also feature Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan, is against the backdrop of the Battle of Longewala. Filming is likely to begin in November.