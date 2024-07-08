Shahid Kapoor celebrates 9th anniversary with wife Mira

Celebrating their special day, Shahid Kapoor expressed his love for wife Mira Rajput with heartfelt words and a cherished photograph, calling her his “HAPPY PLACE”. The couple, who tied the knot on July 7, 2015, in a private ceremony in Delhi, marked their anniversary with joy and nostalgia.

Mira Rajput reciprocated the sentiment on her Instagram, sharing a touching tribute to her husband. Accompanied by a video montage featuring their wedding memories and family adventures, Mira wrote, “You’re the one I… Happy 9, love of my life @shahidkapoor”. The video captured their treasured moments, including beachside photos with their children, Misha and Zain, and glimpses of their travels and everyday life.

While Shahid Kapoor’s latest film ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Ulijha Jiya’ showcased his acting prowess alongside Kriti Sanon, his upcoming project ‘Deva’ promises an exciting turn. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, ‘Deva’ features Shahid in the role of a determined police officer investigating a high-profile case. Set to release during Dussehra in October, the action-packed thriller also stars Pavail Gulati, promising audiences a gripping cinematic experience.

With each milestone, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput continue to inspire with their love story, both on-screen and off-screen. Their anniversary celebrations resonate with fans, who eagerly await Shahid’s upcoming ventures while cherishing the couple’s beautiful journey together.