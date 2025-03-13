Imtiaz Ali reacts to Shahid and Kareena’s reunion; reacts to ‘Jab We Met’ sequel buzz

Recently, fans walked down memory lane as their hearts fluttered during the reunion of Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. During the IIFA event, the two were spotted having a conversation, and fans couldn’t help but root for a reel reunion of ‘Jab We Met’s Geet and Aditya. The clip of the two having a chat is going viral, breaking the internet. The moment has reignited fan’s demand for a ‘Jab We Met’ sequel. However, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is not in favor of diluting the film’s impact with a sequel.

Shahid and Kareena attended the press conference for the 25th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Jaipur last week. The paparazzi videos of the event sent fans into a frenzy, making them nostalgic about the 2007 blockbuster. Now, Imtiaz Ali has once again rebuffed the sequel plans. Speaking with PTI, the ace filmmaker talked about the reunion and sequel plans. “Actually, I find it very interesting that Shahid and Kareena met up in IIFA and people are talking to me about ‘Jab We Met’. Shahid has said that he thinks that I have moved on, but I think that everybody has moved on. It’s been a long time since Jab We Met.”

He added, “I think we should savour that and we should not spoil it by coming up with a sequel at all. I’m not really planning a movie with Shahid and Kareena per se, but it’s great that they met and they’re both very fantastic actors. I obviously had the greatest time working with both of them.”

Meanwhile, this is not the first instance where the filmmaker has dismissed the sequel idea. Speaking at JLF, he stated that doesn’t believe in making them just for the sake of it. He acknowledged that sequels are commercially viable and the audiences might be curious. However, for him, storytelling is about joy and exploration, not just minting money. Moreover, previously, the filmmaker revealed that he believes that today, Geet and Aditya will be visiting a divorce lawyer.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor’s last stint was ‘Deva’ while Kareena Kapoor last appeared in ‘Singham Again.’ On the other hand, Imtiaz Ali last helmed ‘Amar Singh Chamilka’ and the anthology film ‘My Melbourne.’