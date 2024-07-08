Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh commit to organ donation

Bollywood stars Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh have made a heartfelt commitment that’s resonating beyond the silver screen. They recently announced their decision to donate their organs, a pledge they’ve been contemplating for some time. In a touching video shared on Riteish’s Instagram, the couple expressed their belief in the profound impact of organ donation, calling it the ultimate gift of life.

“There is no greater gift to someone than ‘The Gift Of Life’. @geneliad & me have pledged to donate our organs. We urge you all to join this great cause and be part of ‘The Life AfterLife’.” Riteish wrote, underscoring their dedication to the cause.

In their video message, Riteish and Genelia shared their decision with sincerity, emphasizing the significance of their pledge. “Today, on July 1, we want to tell you about something that we have pledged. We have decided to donate our organs,” Riteish revealed, with Genelia echoing their commitment to saving lives.

Their announcement has earned them gratitude from the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO). They took to social media to commend the celebrity couple for their altruistic gesture during July, celebrated as the organ donation month. NOTTO’s official handle thanked Riteish and Genelia for inspiring others to support this noble cause, using hashtags like #organdonation and #savelives to amplify their message.

Thanks to Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia, the Bollywood star couple for pledging to donate their organs during the ongoing organ donation month of July. Their gesture will motivate others also to connect with the noble cause.#organdonation #Bollywood #savelives pic.twitter.com/lJ1Yiyaj1o — NOTTO (@NottoIndia) July 6, 2024

Beyond their philanthropic endeavors, Riteish continues to stay busy in the entertainment industry. Fans can look forward to seeing him in the upcoming film ‘Kakuda’. He stars alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem in the film.