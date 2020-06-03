Actress Meera Chopra had recently fallen prey to trollers on social media. The actress was targeted when she was having a question and answer session with her fans on microblogging site, Twitter. The issue ignited when one of her fans asked her to say something about Jr NTR, to which she wrote, “I don’t know him. I am not his fan.”

Some fans of Jr NTR did not take it in the right sense and massively trolled her. Hashtags with abusive messages for Meera trended on the micro-blogging website. This did not go well with the actor. Tagging the Hyderabad Cyber Cell, she launched a complaint against the trolls with screenshots of some abusive messages. Meera Chopra, who is the cousin of Bollywood actor Priyanka Chorpa, even tagged Jr NTR and questioned him for the acts of his fans.

In a series of Tweets, she wrote, “@hydcitypolice @CyberCrimeshyd i would like to report all these accounts. They are talking abt gang banging, are abusive and death threatning. Unfortunately they are all @tarak9999 fanclubs. @Twitter i would request you to look into it and suspend these accounts.” She questioned Jr NTR if it was a crime for liking Mahesh Babu more than him. She wrote, “@tarak9999 i didnt kno that ill be called a bitch, whore and a pornstar, just bcoz i like @urstrulyMahesh more then you. And your fans will send my parents such wishes. Do u feel successful with such a fan following? And i hope u dont ignore my tweet!! (sic)”

@hydcitypolice @CyberCrimeshyd i would like to report all these accounts. They are talking abt gang banging, are abusive and death threatning. Unfortunately they are all @tarak9999 fanclubs. @Twitter i would request you to look into it and suspend these accounts. pic.twitter.com/7bBEz2fZHh — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) June 2, 2020

Not just this, she also posted a screenshot of a few account holders with the caption, “@NCWIndia @sharmarekha @hydcitypolice @Twitter plz take action against these account holder’s. They r openly #slutshamming threatning of #gangrape, #acidattack , #murder. This cannot go unnoticed (sic).”

In a response to her tweet, NCW, India said that they have taken her case into consideration. They wrote, “@NCWIndia has taken up the matter with #TelanganaPolice and your case has been registered with their #Cyber Cell. Chairperson @sharmarekha has also asked B Sumathi, DIG #WomenSafety Wing of #Telangana #Police to send the Commission a status report on the issue (sic).”

@NCWIndia has taken up the matter with #TelanganaPolice and your case has been registered with their #Cyber Cell. Chairperson @sharmarekha has also asked B Sumathi, DIG #WomenSafety Wing of #Telangana #Police to send the Commission a status report on the issue — NCW (@NCWIndia) June 3, 2020

Meera has also asked some unanswered questions. “what is stopping these stars to come out and talk abt cyber bullying, slut shaming done by their fan clubs. Is it that they don’t care or they have lost spine?? (sic),” she wrote.