Janhvi Kapoor excited to return to ‘Devara’ sets

Actress Janhvi Kapoor is all set to charm audiences with her upcoming Telugu debut in Koratala Siva’s ‘Devara: Part 1’, alongside the charismatic Jr NTR. Currently filming in the picturesque locales of Goa, Kapoor recently wrapped up her schedule for the movie. Taking to her Instagram, she shared a stunning sunset view from Goa, expressing her excitement to return to the sets and slip back into the character of Thangam, adorned in traditional langa vonis.

For those unfamiliar, ‘Devara: Part 1’ marks the beginning of a two-part film franchise, with Janhvi Kapoor essaying the role of Thangam, a village belle. Since joining the project last year, she has been dedicatedly shooting for the film, capturing the essence of her character with grace and poise.

The film not only promises a fresh avatar of Jr NTR but also features an ensemble cast including Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, alongside talented actors like Shine Tom Chacko, Prakash Raj, Meera Jasmine, and others in pivotal roles. The anticipation among fans is palpable, especially to witness the chemistry between Kapoor and Jr NTR unfold on screen.

Originally ready for release on April 5, the film’s launch has rescheduled to October 10, coinciding with the festive Dussehra weekend. Meanwhile, Kapoor has also signed another South Indian project opposite Ram Charan, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, which is expected to be a compelling sports drama.

Beyond her foray into Telugu cinema, Kapoor is keeping busy with several Hindi projects in her kitty. She is gearing up for Sharan Sharma’s ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ alongside Rajkummar Rao, as well as ‘Uljah’ featuring Roshan Mathew and Gulshan Devaiah. With a diverse range of roles in her pipeline, Kapoor is undoubtedly making waves across both Hindi and Telugu cinema circuits.