Pictures of Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan from ‘War 2’ leaked online

A couple of pictures of Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR from the spy thriller ‘War 2’ movie were leaked online on Wednesday.

‘War 2’ is the spy-thriller sequel to ‘War’ (2019). Notably, the shooting for this sequel began just a few days ago in Mumbai.

In the photo leaked on the X website, Hrithik is seen in an all-new stealth suit enjoying a break on the sets, while Jr. NTR is seen rushing towards the sets.

Advertisement

The South Indian superstar will be seen in all-black avatar as villian for this film.

Directed by Ayan Mukherjee, who replaces Siddharth Anand, ‘War 2’ will see Kiara Advani in the female role, while the cast will also feature John Abraham and T V actor Shabbir Ahluwalia.

Hrithik (50) will portray the role of Major Kabir Dhaliwal in the movie.

This film will be the sixth installment of the Yash Raj Films (YRF) Spy Universe, the others being ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ (2012), ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ (2017), ‘War’ (2019), ‘Paathan” (2023), and ‘Tiger 3’ (2023).

According to reports, after ‘War 2’, YRF Spy Universe is planning to bring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan together for ‘Tiger vs. Paathan’, whose shooting is expected to begin in 2026 with Siddharth Anand as its director.

‘War 2’ will release on August 14, 2025 in theaters.