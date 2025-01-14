Sara Ali Khan’s intense preparation for ‘Sky Force’ revealed

Sara Ali Khan is going to star in the much-anticipated historical war drama ‘Sky Force’, and early reactions to her performance have been overwhelmingly positive.

The film’s trailer has already sparked excitement, with audiences eager to see the actress in a new, powerful role.

Sources close to the production have revealed that Sara Ali Khan took a unique approach to prepare for her role. A key part of her process was staying focused and emotionally grounded.

“Sara would often sit quietly on set, immersing herself in her script and character. She made a conscious effort to avoid distractions, allowing her to fully connect with the emotional depth of her role,” said a source.

This method helped her embody the character of a soldier’s wife, navigating the complexities of hope and uncertainty, which are central to the story.

In ‘Sky Force’, Sara plays the role of a strong yet humble wife to an army officer, portrayed by Veer Pahariya.

The film also stars Akshay Kumar as Wing Commander K.O. Ahuja, with Nimrat Kaur playing his wife. The cast further includes Sharad Kelkar, Mohit Chauhan, and Manish Chaudhari. The film is produced by Jio Studios, in collaboration with Maddock Films and Leo Films UK Production. It features a soundtrack by Tanishk Bagchi and Justin Varghese.

Its cinematography credit goes to Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran, with A. Sreekar Prasad editing the film.

Aside from ‘Sky Force’, Sara Ali Khan has several other exciting projects in the pipeline. She will appear in Anurag Basu’s upcoming drama ‘Metro In Dino’. There she will share the screen with a stellar ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, Kay Kay Menon, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, and others.

Additionally, Sara is reportedly collaborating with Ayushmann Khurrana on an untitled drama.