Ananya Panday makes history as first Indian ambassador for Chanel

It’s a big moment for Indian fashion, and an even bigger one for Ananya Panday, as the actress just unlocked a global achievement—she’s officially the first Indian to be named brand ambassador for Chanel, the iconic French luxury label that’s been redefining elegance since 1910.

Ananya, 26, took to Instagram to share the huge news with her followers. “Beyond grateful and excited for my journey with @chanelofficial. The first-ever brand ambassador for and from India. Dreams really do come true,” she wrote, alongside a glowing photo that screams haute couture.

Advertisement

This isn’t her first brush with the brand either. Fans might remember spotting her last year at Paris Fashion Week, where she turned heads at the Chanel Spring-Summer show.

Advertisement

She also strutted her stuff at designer Rahul Mishra’s “Superheroes” collection, marking her debut at one of the most prestigious fashion events in the world. Clearly, Chanel was watching Ananya Panday.

With this partnership, Ananya joins a global elite—think Kristen Stewart, Margot Robbie, and Lily-Rose Depp—who’ve served as Chanel muses over the years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday)

While Ananya is now straddling two worlds—Bollywood and global fashion—her acting career is going full steam ahead. Up next? A major role in ‘Kesari Chapter 2’, the much-anticipated sequel to the 2019 film ‘Kesari’, which chronicled the legendary Battle of Saragarhi. The sequel stars Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan alongside Ananya, and promises to carry forward the story of bravery and resistance against colonial rule. Mark your calendars—’Kesari Chapter 2′ hits theatres on April 18, 2025.

The original ‘Kesari’, starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, was a tribute to the valor of 21 Sikh soldiers who stood their ground in 1897 against thousands.