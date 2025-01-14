Manoj Bajpayee reflects on his breakthrough ‘Satya’ ahead of its re-release

‘Satya’ pivoted the career of critically acclaimed star Manoj Bajpayee like nothing else. For the longest time, the actor’s name remained synonymous with the titular character of Bhiku Matre, the leader of a Mumbai underworld gang. The Ram Gopal Varma title not only remains a significant film of the Indian film industry but also of Bajpayee’s filmography. Following ‘Satya,’ there was no turning back for the actor. As the 1998 film re-releases on January 17, Bajpayee reflects on his breakthrough project.

During his conversation with Hindustan Times, Manoj Bajpayee reminisces about how ‘Satya’ changed his career’s trajectory. “There is a generation that has grown up without experiencing the magic of Satya. I am happy that they will get to watch on the big screen what they might have been hearing from their elders all these years. They can now find out for themselves why it was such a cult and an unforgettable film.”

For the role, the acclaimed actor sourced his clothes and took his cook’s aid to pick up the local dialect. He devoted two months to emulating the character well and learning the antics for the role. Reflecting on the film’s success, he said, “I wasn’t expecting anything for myself in this lifetime. However, I soon realised that God had different plans. I felt the difference in how I was treated by the industry post-Satya. I will always cherish the euphoria my character created.”

Elaborating, he said, “For two years, whatever (films) I did after Satya was compared to it. For some people today, Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) has created that magic, for others, it’s The Family Man, Shool (1999) and Raajneeti (2010). I am happy that I got an opportunity to experiment.” In an emotional remark, he added, “Satya not only changed my life but also gave hope to so many people to leave their comfort zone and chase their dreams.”

Over the years, Manoj Bajpayee has cemented his footing as a leading actor in the Indian Film Industry. He has dazzled fans with his dynamic range and impressive acting prowess. His filmography boasts titles including ‘Pinjar,’ ‘Gangs of Wasseypur,’ ‘Special 26,’ and web series like ‘The Family Man’ among others. Moving ahead, the actor is gearing up for the final season of ‘Family Man’, his last stint as Srikant Tiwari.