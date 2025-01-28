Chris Martin & Dakota Johnson visit Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj

Global music icon Chris Martin and Hollywood star Dakota Johnson were recently spotted in Prayagraj amidst the grand Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

A video circulating on social media shows the couple arriving in a car, dressed in traditional saffron attire, blending seamlessly with the spiritual atmosphere of the holy city.

Their appearance has created quite a buzz, with fans and devotees alike expressing excitement at their presence.

The couple’s visit to Prayagraj comes shortly after Coldplay wrapped up the Indian leg of their tour. Chris Martin and his band performed in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, culminating with a spectacular show at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Republic Day.

In a heartfelt gesture, Martin honored India’s rich culture by performing iconic patriotic songs like ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Maa Tujhhe Salaam’.

The concert ended on a high note with Martin’s salute to India and warm Republic Day wishes for the audience.

Before their Prayagraj trip, Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson were embracing India’s spiritual heritage in Mumbai. The duo visited the renowned Siddhivinayak Temple, accompanied by Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre. Johnson, known for her role in ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’, wore a saffron veil as a mark of respect, while Martin kept it simple yet traditional.

The couple also paid their respects at the Shri Babulnath Temple in Mumbai. Dakota Johnson looked radiant in a printed cotton suit, her head covered with a dupatta, while Chris Martin sported a pastel blue kurta paired with a Rudraksha mala.

Adding a touch of faith to their visit, Johnson was whispering her wishes into Nandi’s ear—a practice believed to make one’s desires come true.