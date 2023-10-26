Sanjay Dutt and Ishaan Khatter Provide Voices for ‘Ravan Rising’

Renowned actors Sanjay Dutt and Ishaan Khatter have lent their voices to the captivating podcast series, ‘Ravan Rising.’

This Audible Original series delves into the defining moments that shaped Ravan’s transformation from a young warrior to the formidable demon King.

In the series, Sanjay Dutt skillfully narrates the story of the older Ravan, offering listeners a firsthand account of his extraordinary journey. Simultaneously, Ishaan Khatter lends his voice to portray the character of young Ravan.

Sharing his experience on this project, Sanjay remarked, “Voicing a character as intricate and multifaceted as Ravan has been an incredible experience. The audio format has paved the way for a fresh storytelling avenue, and bringing this character to life through audio allowed me to explore a new dimension of entertainment. Indian mythologies are timeless, and I’m eagerly anticipating the reception of this series by our listeners.”

Ishaan also expressed his thoughts on working on ‘Ravan Rising,’ saying, “Bringing Ravan’s character to life alongside the iconic Sanjay Dutt for Audible has been an incredible experience. This marks my first foray into the audio medium, and embodying the multifaceted character of Ravan was a rewarding challenge. Being a part of a series that delves into the rich tapestry of Indian mythology is a privilege. I can’t wait for listeners to embark on this epic adventure with us.”

On the video front, Sanjay Dutt is set to appear in the sci-fi horror comedy film ‘The Virgin Tree’. He will star alongside Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, and Palak Tiwari in leading roles. Additionally, he has ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ in his lineup, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, and Disha Patani.

Ishaan Khatter has the war drama ‘Pippa’ awaiting his audience. (ANI)