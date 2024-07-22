Sanjay Dutt celebrates wife Maanayata’s birthday with heartfelt tribute

Actor Sanjay Dutt recently celebrated his wife Maanayata’s birthday with a heartfelt tribute that melted hearts on social media. Sharing a touching message on Instagram, Sanjay wished his beloved wife endless happiness, success, and peace. Expressing gratitude for her unwavering support and strength, he affectionately referred to her as “Mom” and praised her role as the rock in his life. Accompanying the message was an endearing photo capturing their bond.

Sanjay and Maanayata, who tied the knot in 2008, are proud parents to twins Shahraan and Iqra. The actor, known for his versatile roles on screen, also reflected briefly on his past, having been married to Richa Sharma and cherishing memories with their daughter Trishala.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

In the realm of cinema, Sanjay Dutt has exciting projects lined up. He will feature in ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ alongside a stellar cast including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, and Disha Patani, slated for release on December 20, 2024. Additionally, he has joined the ensemble for ‘Housefull 5’, marking a special reunion with producer Sajid Nadiadwala whom he holds in high regard.

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty on life and work amid personal reinvention post Sushant’s death

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, ‘Housefull 5’ promises to be a unique addition to the franchise, set entirely aboard a cruise ship—a first for Hindi cinema franchises. With stars like Akshay Kumar, Ritesh Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, and now Sanjay Dutt onboard, the film aims to deliver laughter, camaraderie, and timeless entertainment.

Scheduled for a June 6, 2025 release, ‘Housefull 5’ is anticipated to captivate audiences globally with its comedic charm and larger-than-life appeal. Sanjay Dutt’s involvement underscores his commitment to diverse roles that resonate with audiences, cementing his stature as a versatile actor in the industry.