Kubbra Sait joins star-studded cast of ‘Son of Sardar 2’

Kubbra Sait, renowned for her versatile roles in various film and web projects, has secured a spot in the star-studded lineup of “Son of Sardar 2”. This comedy sequel, highly anticipated by fans, boasts an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Mrunal Thakur.

Sources close to the production have confirmed that Kubbra Sait will bring her unique flair to the film, although details about her character remain tightly guarded. Directed by Vijay Arora, the movie promises to deliver laughs aplenty with its witty narrative and vibrant performances.

Scheduled to commence shooting next month, “Son of Sardar 2” is also set to feature extensive international filming locations, adding a global touch to its storyline. This ambitious project marks another milestone for Kubbra Sait, who continues to expand her repertoire across various genres.

Apart from “Son of Sardar 2”, Kubbra Sait is gearing up for other exciting ventures in the industry. She will appear in an action-packed role alongside Shahid Kapoor in ‘Deva’, showcasing her versatility yet again. Additionally, she has embarked on filming a comedy directed by David Dhawan, featuring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, Sreeleela, and Maniesh Paul.

The inception of “Son of Sardar 2” stemmed from Ajay Devgn’s desire to further explore the character of Jassi Singh Randhwa in a new narrative framework. After careful deliberation, the team has settled on a storyline that promises to captivate audiences with its freshness and humor. While the sequel maintains Ajay Devgn’s iconic portrayal of a committed sardaar ji, it introduces a whole new storyline and a vibrant ensemble cast.

Fans can expect “Son of Sardar 2” to surpass its predecessor in scale and entertainment value, offering a delightful mix of comedy and drama. With production gearing up for an imminent start, anticipation is building among movie buffs eager to see this talented ensemble bring their characters to life on screen.

As Kubbra Sait prepares to join the cast on set, her involvement in “Son of Sardar 2” underscores her rising stature in the Indian entertainment industry. With a diverse range of roles lined up, she continues to solidify her reputation as a performer capable of leaving a lasting impression in every project she undertakes.