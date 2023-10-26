Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor Reunite for Sangeeth Sivan’s Horror Comedy

After a significant hiatus, the dynamic duo of Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor is set to rekindle their on-screen chemistry in director Sangeeth Sivan’s upcoming untitled horror comedy. Renowned for their memorable collaborations in the Golmaal franchise, these talented actors are back to tickle your funny bone while adding a hint of horror to the mix. Produced by Jayesh Patel under the Bravo Entertainment banner, this film boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring Sonia Rathee, Siddhi Idnani, Jay Thakkar, Varun Pande, Dherendra Tiwari, Dinkar Sharma, and Abishek Kumar. The film recently commenced production in Faridabad.

The storyline revolves around a close-knit group of friends who, in search of excitement, decide to dabble with an Ouija board for some lighthearted fun. However, their innocent amusement takes a spine-chilling turn when they unwittingly summon a female spirit, leading to a series of eerie and comical encounters.

Director Sangeeth Sivan, known for his work in both Hindi and Malayalam cinema with films like “Kya Kool Hain Hum” and “Apna Sapna Money Money,” shares insights into the film’s premise. He stated, “The film is a nostalgic journey back to 2007 when young people shared a small house, cherishing in-person interactions without the intrusion of smartphones and social media. They engaged with each other, played games, shared stories, and simply hung out. Comedy heavily relies on the chemistry and camaraderie among actors, along with clever lines, while horror demands skill to create the desired ambiance. Combining these two genres is both exhilarating and challenging.”

Reflecting on the experience of reuniting with Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor, Sangeeth Sivan added, “Shreyas and I previously collaborated on the comedy film ‘Apna Sapna Money Money’ and the horror film ‘Click.’ Now, we are combining both in a single movie. Working with someone you’ve collaborated with before comes with a natural ease, as you’re well aware of their capabilities. My association with Tusshar dates back to ‘Kya Kool Hain Hum,’ and we share a fantastic rapport. When I conceived this role, I was certain that Tusshar was the perfect fit for it.”

Producer Jayesh Patel expressed his motivation for supporting this project, saying, “When I joined forces with the esteemed director Sangeeth Sivan, my decision was straightforward: the story offered high entertainment value while delivering a meaningful message about today’s youth. The narrative revolves around young individuals striving to balance their careers and personal lives, only to accidentally summon a ghost. Each actor brings a unique and quirky essence to their characters, seamlessly fitting the roles as scripted. With a captivating storyline, comedic moments, and an all-encompassing entertainment experience, we aim to leave the audience with smiles on their faces.”