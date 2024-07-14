Housefull 5: Sajid Nadiadwala welcomes Sanjay Dutt to the cast

Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala has just announced a thrilling addition to the cast of the highly anticipated comedy, ‘Housefull 5’. Superstar Sanjay Dutt will be reuniting with Nadiadwala, much to the excitement of fans and industry insiders alike.

Nadiadwala, known for his knack for assembling impressive ensembles, expressed his happiness at having Dutt on board. The two share a strong professional bond, which Dutt himself emphasized in a recent statement: “Sajid has been like family from the beginning of my journey. I’m thrilled to work with him again on ‘Housefull 5’ and look forward to more collaborations in the future.”

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, this latest installment in the beloved Housefull franchise promises to be a standout. Set entirely on a cruise ship, the film aims to bring a fresh twist to the series, known for its comedic elements and strong camaraderie among characters. The cast is nothing short of star-studded, featuring heavyweights like Akshay Kumar, Ritesh Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan, alongside Dutt. ‘Housefull 5’ is ready to hit theaters on June 6, 2025, and fans can expect a rollercoaster of laughter, love, and unforgettable entertainment.

In addition to this exciting project, Sanjay Dutt has recently wrapped filming for another much-anticipated movie, ‘Double iSmart’, alongside rising star Ram Pothineni. The production house, Puri Connects, announced the completion of filming with a vibrant new poster, captioning it: “#DoubleIsmart SHOOT COMPLETED. Grand WW release on August 15. Gear Up for DIMAAK KI KIRIKIRI Experience in Theaters.”

The poster showcases Pothineni and Kavya Thapar in a romantic moment, hinting at the film’s engaging narrative. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, ‘Double iSmart’ also features notable actors like Bani J, Getup Srinu, and Ali in key roles. The film’s production is now entering post-production, generating buzz among fans.

Recently, the makers released a lively dance number titled ‘SteppaMaar’, which received a positive reception. This upbeat track features vocals from Nakash Aziz and Sahiti, while the music is composition of Mani Sharma. Additionally, the teaser for the film has stirred excitement, showcasing Ram Pothineni’s character getting into a series of humorous and troublesome situations, culminating in an intense confrontation with Dutt’s formidable character, Big Bull.

As a sequel to the successful 2019 film ‘iSmart Shankar’, ‘Double iSmart’ is building on the previous movie’s legacy. Produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur, the film will be available in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, with a worldwide release set for August 15.

While the first installment enjoyed significant box office success despite some mixed reviews, fans are left eager to see how the sequel will develop the story, particularly regarding the fate of Nidhhi Agerwal’s character, which remains shrouded in mystery.