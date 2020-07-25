During the MeToo wave, Dil Bechara actors late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi’s names too had been included in the list. As per the reports, Sushant allegedly misbehaved with Sanjana on the sets of their film Dil Bechara. However, back in 2018, Sanjana Sanghi took to her social media handle to dismiss all such reports. The actress then clarified in a tweet that read, “I’d like to clarify that no such incident took place with me. Let’s put an end to these conjectures.”

Now, after Sushant’s sudden demise, Bollywood has divided into two halves. Nepotism debate is at its peak. Several actors have stepped forward to speak up on behalf of Sushant Singh Rajput. Kangana Ranaut is also among those actors and has been supporting Sushant and calling out names for sabotaging his career. In the latest development, the actress has questioned Sanjana’s delayed response to rumours of harassment that had surfaced against Sushant Singh Rajput.

Taking it to her Twitter handle, she tweeted, “Many blinds claimed tht Sushant raped Sanjana,such news abt her harassment wr common in those days, Why Sanjana took her own sweet time to clarify?Why she nvr spoke so passionately abt her friendship with him when he ws alive? @mumbaipolice cn investigate (sic).”

Many blinds claimed tht Sushant raped Sanjana,such news abt her harassment wr common in those days,Why Sanjana took her own sweet time to clarify?Why she nvr spoke so passionately abt her friendship with him when he ws alive? @mumbaipolice cn investigate#SSRDidntCommitSuicide — KanganaRanaut (@kanganateam07) July 23, 2020

Reacting to Kangana’s claims, Sanjana Sanghi talked about the MeToo allegations as she said that “nobody has the authority” to judge if her response was fast enough or not. In an interview, Sanjana had said that she has said more than enough and after Sushant was allegedly accused of Me Too, Sanjana said that she had given a clarification which should have been enough. Also, talking about Kangana’s claims of giving a delayed response, Sanjana said that it is nobody’s authority to decide what’s late and what’s not. “You don’t fuel rumours. It is not the responsibility or job to clarify rumours,” she added.

Also, Sanjana said that since both she and Sushant had dismissed the MeToo allegations, in the first place, it isn’t correct to address the episode as a MeToo case. “So, I don’t see it as the Me Too movement. For me, apparently getting late in giving clarification for rumours, but I did it still because it was important for us, Sushant and me,” shared Sanjana.

For the unversed, in 2018, when Sushant was accused to Me Too, the late actor had shared screenshots of his conversations with Sanjana and denied all claims of sexual misconduct on sets of Dil Bechara. “I feel sad to reveal personal information but it seems that there is no other way to state what actually happened, in the midst of this curated, well-timed and agenda-driven smear campaign. From the first day of the shoot till the last day, this is what happened on the sets with Sanjana. Misconduct? Not at all. Agenda? You decide,” he had written in an Instagram post.

Amidst all this, their film was released on Friday, getting decent reviews. A day before, Sanjana had written a heartfelt note for her Manny.