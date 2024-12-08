Sandeep Reddy Vanga slams Javed Akhtar’s comments on ‘Animal’

‘Animal’ maker Sandeep Reddy Vanga is going to make an appearance on the weekend of Indian Idol season 15. During the show, a debate on the Ranbir Kapoor-led film ensured, heating things. While discussing the film with contestants, the name of veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar popped up who had previously criticised the film. Akhtar previously delved into the films’ problematic approach towards glorifying violence and toxic masculinity. Taking a moment on the show, Vanga slammed Akhtar’s comment on the controversial film.

The debate stirred when a contestant named Myscmme Bosu praised Vanga’s ‘Animal’ and revealed that she binged the movie three times. This led to a debate with fellow contestant Manasi, who disagreed with the film’s depiction of certain scenes. Myscmee revealed, “I’ve tried to convince her about how Animal makes sense, but she’s not convinced. I want Sandeep Sir to explain it to her.”

On the other hand, Manasi didn’t hold back on expressing her views on the film. She said, “There’s this scene with ‘Mera joota chato,’ and I personally have a problem with it.” Vanga, visibly taken aback enquired, “You have a problem with the joota chato scene, but no problem with the hero killing 300 people?”. To this, Manasi responded, “Yes, there is a problem.” The conversation took a pivotal turn when Manasi iterated that even renowned lyricist and filmmaker Javed Akhtar also doesn’t agree with the film.

She commented, “Javed Akhtar said it’s dangerous for society, and I agree with him.” Sandeep Reddy Vanga responded, “If Javed Ji wasn’t a lyricist or story writer, I’d take his words seriously.”

For the unversed, during a previous conversation with Mojo story, Akhtar talked about it at length. “I didn’t express my opinion on Animal, I spoke about the audience that watched it. If 15 people have made a film with the wrong values, if 10-12 people make obscene songs, that’s not the problem. If 15 people are perverts among the 140-crore population, it doesn’t matter. When that thing goes on the market and becomes a superhit, that’s the problem.” When probed why the film emerged as a success, Akhtar replied, “I think the basic title tells you why. The title is self-explanatory.”

Released in theatres in December 2023, ‘Animal’ emerged as a roaring box office success despite mixed critical reception. The title starred Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri in key roles. Moving ahead, a sequel is in the works.