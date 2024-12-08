Subhash Ghai hospitalized: Filmmaker’s health update sparks concern

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai has been hospitalized Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai for what his team describes as a routine check-up.

According to a close source, Subhash Ghai being hospitalized is part of his annual health check-up process, which is essential due to his busy work schedule.

The source reassured fans and well-wishers, stating, “There’s no cause for concern. This is something we do every year to ensure that all necessary tests are conducted properly. He is doing well.”

Subhash Ghai, known for his legendary films like ‘Taal’, ‘Ram Lakhan’, and ‘Karma’, has been active in the film industry despite his age. Recently, he made an appearance at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, where his work received significant recognition.

During the festival, he spoke about his docu-drama ‘Gandhi: A Perspective’, a 30-minute film that earned praise for its insightful take on Mahatma Gandhi’s life and legacy.

The film, which Ghai described as a “docu-drama,” was lauded for its educational value, particularly among the youth. Ghai emphasized the film’s relevance, explaining that it addresses contemporary questions about Gandhi’s relevance in today’s world. He remarked, “Gandhi’s thoughts, values, and principles are timeless. This film should be shown in every school and college, as it helps answer questions raised by the younger generation.”

Apart from his recent film work, Ghai also discussed his book, ‘Karma’s Child’, which chronicles his journey as a filmmaker. His legacy in Indian cinema includes iconic hits like ‘Kalicharan’, ‘Hero’, ‘Saudagar’, and ‘Khal Nayak’, making him one of the most influential directors in Bollywood history.