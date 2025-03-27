Javed Akhtar refused to pen lyrics for ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ for THIS reason

Karan Johar’s ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukherjee is one of the most iconic films today. From its theme music, soundtrack, and dialogues, to costumes, everything is still a part of the popular culture. The film focuses on young love and friendship and how matters of the heart often complicate things. Fans can still envision SRK spreading his arms as he sings to the hit title track of the film. The credits for the soundtrack go to Sameer Anjaan for giving fans one of the most iconic love anthems. However, KJo first approached veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar to pen the film’s lyrics. However, Akhtar refused because he found the film’s title vulgar.

In a recent interview with the Lallantop, Sammer Anjaan reminisced about being brought in to fill in Javed Akhtar’s shoes. He revealed that Karan approached him to add a fresh vibe to the youthful film about college romance. Speaking about it, he revealed that he did not find the film’s title to be vulgar and he even tried to add some poetry but it backfired.

Sameer said, “Javed sahab was supposed to write the songs for this film. However, he quit the movie because he didn’t like the title of the film. He asked Karan Johar to change the title and then only he would work on it because he liked the story but didn’t like the title at all.”

Subsequently, an audience member enquired about Sameer’s reaction after learning Akhtar’s issue with the title. To this, the lyricist replied, ” I never found any vulgarity in it. Main young tha aur mujhe usme kuch vulgar laga hi nahi. Mujhe baad me pta laga ki Javed Saab ka ye khayal tha ki, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai koi title hai?’ Jab mai likhne baitha, tab mai young tha, aur uss pyaar ke ehsaas mai dooba hua tha, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai kab hota hai? Jab aap pyaar mein hote hain. (I was young and I didn’t find anything vulgar in the title. I got to know that Javed Sahab didn’t approve of the title much later. When I started writing, I was imagining how one feel when they are in love).”

As the conversation progressed, Sameer said that he felt that the director must have kept the title after thoughtful deliberation. Moreover, after learning that Javed Akhtar was first going to pen the lyrics, Sameer tried to add some poetry. He thought that doing so would impress Karan, however, it misfired. “When I was offered to write the songs, I thought that because this film went to Javed sahab first, I should add in some shayari so that Karan is impressed. However, as soon as I narrated a paragraph, he got angry suddenly, and I got the opposite reaction.”

Revealing Karan’s reaction, Sameer said, “He said that I called you because you are young and this is a story of college-going students, I want the style that you write, absolutely simple. He didn’t want Shayari at all. When I went with the second attempt, I told him that this is looking very simple, whether people would like it or not. Karan was confident and he reassured me that I shouldn’t stress. He got what he wanted, there is no need to make it good, better, best.”

Released in 1998, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ emerged as a blockbuster at the box office.