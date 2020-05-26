Superstar Salman Khan’s popular film franchise, Dabangg is now all set to get a run as an animated series.

The series will chronicle the life and capers of supercop Chulbul Pandey (played by Salman Khan in the films), and will also feature the animated avatars of all popular characters of the franchise including Chhedi Singh (played by Sonu Sood in the films), Rajjo (Sonakshi Sinha) and Prajapatiji (played by the late Vinod Khanna).

“Dabangg’s biggest USP is that it is a complete family entertainer and, thus, the next logical step to further grow the franchise was to enter the animation space. The medium offers unparalleled creative freedom with storytelling, and we can focus on shorter standalone stories in lieu of longer, linear narratives. Chulbul’s persona is larger than life and in animation his adventures will be showcased as never seen before,” said Salman’s brother Arbaaz Khan, producer of the original Dabangg series.

The animation studio Comos- Maya have been given the rights to produce the upcoming animated project.