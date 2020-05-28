This year, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, ardent fans of Salman Khan, who were waiting for his Eid release Radhe, didn’t get to see anything. However, the actor made sure to entertain them but with a twist. On the occasion of Eid, Salman dropped a new song called “Bhai Bhai”.

As soon as the song released, it became an instant hit among his fans.

Recently, the actor, on his social media thanked everyone for giving such an amazing response to the song. He also urged people to listen to it again and again and make the younger generation hear it too.

He wrote, “Thank u for the response on bhai bhai , please make the younger generation hear this song again n again, your younger siblings, your kids etc .thank u 1s again, may God be vit u n protect u. (sic).”

With an aim to spread the universal message of brotherhood, the song is shot at the actor’s Panvel farmhouse. The song’s lyrics are written by Danish Sabri, and Sajid Wajid has composed it. Salman has lent his voice to the song, along with Ruhaan Arshad.