Salman Khan Unveils Alizeh Agnihotri’s Party Anthem ‘Machade Tabahi’

The makers of ‘Farrey,’ featuring Alizeh Agnihotri, dropped the second track, ‘Machade Tabahi,’ on Tuesday, and Salman Khan took to Instagram to share the vibrant song video.

Sharing the video, Salman wrote, “Mach gayi hai Tabahi.. Aap bhi party join karlo! #MachadeTabahi SONG OUT NOW!”

The energetic track, sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and composed by Sachin-Jigar, features a lively dance sequence by a group of students, including Alizeh Agnihotri.

Advertisement

‘Machade Tabahi’ follows the release of the first track, ‘Ghar Pe Party Hai,’ a lively party anthem performed by Badshah, Aastha Gill, Mellow D, and Sachin-Jigar.

‘Farrey,’ directed by national award-winning filmmaker Soumendra Padhi, explores the intricacies of human experiences, emotions, and the choices made in challenging situations. Salman Khan had previously unveiled the film’s trailer on Instagram, stating, “Ab hoga inka asli test! #FarreyTrailer out now!”

The movie, starring Alizeh Agnihotri, Zeyn Shaw, Sahil Mehta, Prasanna Bisht, Ronit Bose Roy, and Juhi Babbar Soni, is scheduled to hit theaters on November 24.

Director Soumendra Padhi is known for the acclaimed film ‘Budhia Singh: Born to Run’ and has also helmed the web series ‘Jamtara’ seasons 1 and 2 on Netflix.

Alizeh Agnihotri, daughter of actor-producer Atul Agnihotri and Salman Khan’s sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri, takes center stage in ‘Farrey.’

[The story, originally from a syndicated feed, has been revised for improved coherence.]