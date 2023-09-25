Who is Alizeh Agnihotri? Salman Khan announces his niece’s debut

Alizeh Agnihotri is grabbing the spotlight as she gears up to mark her debut in the film industry, and it’s none other than her uncle Salman Khan who made the announcement about their upcoming movie titled ‘Farrey’. While we eagerly await more details about this project, let’s take a closer look at who Alizeh is.

Born in the bustling city of Mumbai, Maharashtra, Alizeh Agnihotri received her early education at Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Currently, at 23 years old, she is poised to step into the world of Indian cinema.

Alizeh hails from a prominent Bollywood lineage, with her father, Atul Agnihotri, being an actor, and her mother, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, making her mark as a film producer. In addition to her parents, she has a brother named Ayaan Agnihotri.

Given her family’s deep-rooted connection to the Bollywood industry, it was perhaps only natural for Alizeh to harbor aspirations of pursuing a career in acting.

What makes Alizeh’s journey all the more intriguing is her choice to commence her film career with a project that ventures off the beaten path. She is collaborating with the acclaimed director Soumendra Padhi. However, the details about this specific project are currently in mystery.

Before this exciting announcement, earlier speculations had surfaced in March, hinting that Salman Khan’s niece, Alizeh, might be making her Bollywood debut under the directorship of Avnish Barjatya. Avnish, the son of renowned filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, was all ready to be at the helm of this project. However, as of now, the status of this particular venture remains undisclosed.

As Alizeh Agnihotri embarks on her journey into the world of Indian cinema, all eyes are on this promising newcomer, eagerly awaiting her debut and the unique cinematic experiences she has in store for the audience.