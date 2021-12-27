Salman Khan talks about being bitten by a snake: “Tiger bhi zinda hai, Saanp bhi zinda hai”

Salman Khan celebrated his birthday with family and close friends on Monday after being bitten by a snake at his farmhouse in Panvel.

“A snake had entered a room in my farmhouse and the children got scared. I then took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it with my other hand to release it. When our staff saw the snake, they thought it was poisonous and due to the commotion that followed, the snake bit me not once but thrice,” Salman said. On Saturday night, after the incident, the actor was taken to MGM hospital at Kamothe for immediate medical attention and discharged on Sunday.

“Then we walked to the hospital, carried the snake along carefully, and there we found that it was non-venomous. Still, I was hospitalized for 6 hours and have been injected with all kinds of anti-venom. I am fine now,” he shared.

According to Salman, he feels fine and they haven’t killed the snake.

“When I came back, we let go of the snake. My sister got really scared, so I clicked a picture with the snake for her. Saanp se dosti hogyi (made friends with the snake),” he quipped, adding, “My dad asked me ki kya hua? Saanp zinda hai? So I said yes, tiger bhi zinda hai, saanp bhi zinda hai.”

He recovered quickly and was able to host his birthday party on Sunday night.

Salman’s fans have sent him messages for a speedy recovery on social media and wished him a happy birthday on his 56th birthday.

(With inputs from ANI)