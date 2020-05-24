As the release of his latest film “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai” has been pushed due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, Bollywood’s superstar Salman Khan will be sharing a special music video for his fans on the occasion of Eid on Monday.

Salman has been surprising his fans every year on Eid by releasing his films such as “Wanted”, “Dabangg”, “Sultan”, “Bajrangi Bhaijaan'”. This year was no different as his film “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai”, was supposed to hit the theatres, reports timesofindia.indiatimes.com.

According to the reports, this year the “Dabangg” star will not be able to release his film but keeping his date, he will be treating his fans with a special Eid song on Monday.

According to the portal Salman’s fans and followers have been tweeting about the Eid special and shared that they would miss the superstar on the silver screen.Old photographs and videos showing how fans celebrated his movies were shared too on social media.

“Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai” also features Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff, and is directed by Prabhu Deva, who also made “Dabangg 3”.

This is not the first time Salman will be releasing a song.

The “Sultan” star launched two songs — “Pyaar Karona” and “Tere Bina” amid lockdown.