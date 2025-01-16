Salman Khan mourns the loss of his dog, Toro; Iulia Vantur shares tribute

Salman Khan is mourning the loss of his beloved dog, Toro, who passed away recently. The actor’s rumored girlfriend, Iulia Vantur, shared the heartbreaking news on social media, posting an emotional video that celebrated Toro’s life.

In the heartfelt Instagram post, Iulia wrote, “Thank you for blessing our lives, my lovely Toro Boy… You’ll be with us forever.”

Advertisement

The video, which captured some of Toro’s sweetest moments, featured the dog accompanying Salman Khan on the sets of ‘Bigg Boss’, joining him at the gym, and spending time at his Panvel farmhouse.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iulia V Vantur (@vanturiulia)

Among the cherished memories was a photo of Toro placed in a heart-shaped frame, possibly on Salman’s desk.

Salman Khan, who has frequently posted pictures of Toro on his own social media, has often expressed his love for his furry companion. Whether it was enjoying cuddles or taking Toro to the gym during his workouts, the actor made sure his loyal pet was always by his side.

In a 2019 post on X (formerly Twitter), Salman described Toro as “the most loving, loyal, and selfless species,” highlighting the deep connection he had with the dog.

Salman’s affection for animals is popular, and he has consistently been an advocate for their well-being.

Toro’s presence in his life was a source of comfort and joy, and the bond they shared was clear to all who saw them together.

On the professional front, Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Sikandar’, which is ready to hit theaters during Eid 2025.