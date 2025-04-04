Manoj Kumar top movies: Remembering the hero who made India his story

Legendary actor, writer, and director Manoj Kumar, who became a household name in India for his memorable roles of patriotic characters on the Bollywood screen, died today at the age of 87. Popularly known as “Bharat Kumar,” Manoj Kumar made an unforgettable contribution to Bollywood with his distinctive storytelling talent that combined nationalism with emotion, family values, and social commentary through top movies.

While India bids farewell to one of its most iconic cinema personalities, we reminisce over some of Manoj Kumar’s best films that not only mapped his career but also the direction of Hindi cinema in the 1960s, 70s, and 80s.

Advertisement

Upkar (1967)

‘Upkar’ was a turning point in Manoj Kumar’s career and Indian cinema at large. Inspired by Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri’s slogan “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan”, the film portrayed the dual responsibilities of a farmer and a soldier. Manoj Kumar played the role of Bharat, a selfless farmer who joins the army to protect the country, symbolizing the ideal Indian citizen.

Advertisement

The movie found a place in the hearts of the people and earned Kumar the title ‘Bharat Kumar’. It was awarded several awards, the most notable being the National Film Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration. Its songs such as “Mere Desh Ki Dharti” are still remembered today as anthems of patriotism.

Legendary actor and filmmaker #ManojKumar, a stalwart of #IndianCinema, passed away on April 4, 2025, at the age of 87. According to medical reports, the cause of his death was identified as cardiogenic shock due to acute myocardial infarction, a severe heart attack.#NewsUpdate… pic.twitter.com/IwnrcqN614 — The Statesman (@TheStatesmanLtd) April 4, 2025

Purab Aur Paschim (1970)

Yet another milestone film in Kumar’s career, Purab Aur Paschim, addressed the cultural conflict between Indian tradition and Westernization. Reprising the role of Bharat, Manoj Kumar portrayed a patriotic Indian youth who goes to London and promotes Indian culture and identity among westernized Indians.

The movie was a commercial and critical hit, famous for its patriotic story and hit songs such as “Dulhan Chali” and “Bharat Ka Rehne Wala Hoon”. It became a standard feature during national holidays and school events throughout India.

Roti Kapda Aur Makaan (1974)

One of Manoj Kumar’s most ambitious as a director, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan reflected the plight of the Indian middle class. It dealt with themes of unemployment, corruption, and decaying moral values, highlighting the fundamental human necessities — food, clothing, and shelter.

Kumar both starred and wrote and directed the movie, which had a star-studded cast headed by Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Zeenat Aman, and Moushumi Chatterjee. The song “Main Na Bhoolunga” was a hit and the movie made Kumar known for his socially committed films.

Kranti (1981)

Kranti was Kumar’s masterpiece — an epic tale of India’s struggle for independence against British rule. With a cast of stars, including Dilip Kumar, Manoj Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, and Hema Malini, the movie turned out to be one of the largest box office hits of the 1980s.

Manoj Kumar played the role of Sanga, an angry revolutionary who devotes his life to independence for the nation. The film was acclaimed for its effective dialogue, poignant music, and moving screenplay. To many, ‘Kranti’ was a cinema tribute to India’s struggle for freedom.

Shaheed (1965)

Before his patriotic image fully coalesced, Manoj Kumar gave one of his finest performances in Shaheed, which was based on the life of Indian freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. His restrained but forceful performance brought the martyr’s tale to life before a new generation.

Released at a time when India was still shaping its post-independence identity, ‘Shaheed’ was both moving and inspirational. Songs like “Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna” continue to evoke deep national pride.

Other top movies of Manoj Kumar

Apart from his patriotic films, Manoj Kumar also featured in romantic dramas and social films that demonstrated his versatility as an actor. ‘Woh Kaun Thi?’ (1964), a psychological thriller with the haunting “Lag Ja Gale”, turned out to be a classic. ‘Do Badan’ (1966) and ‘Hariyali Aur Rasta’ (1962) portrayed his unique romantic side with evergreen soundtracks.

Manoj Kumar received the Padma Shri in 1992 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2016 for his invaluable contribution to Indian cinema. He was not only an actor — he was a narrator, a patriot, and a voice of the people.