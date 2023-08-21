Salman Khan goes bald, photos go viral, fans speculate ‘Tere Naam 2’

Salman Khan, known for his occasional surprises, turned heads on Sunday when he revealed his new bald look to the paparazzi in Mumbai. Stepping out of his car, he confidently sported the bald style, accompanied by his security team.

In a video that surfaced, the actor was wearing a black shirt and matching pants. He exchanged greetings with someone at the venue before making his way inside a restaurant.

This isn’t the first time Salman Khan has gone bald. He rocked this look previously in movies like “Tere Naam” and “Sultan.” In 2021, during an appearance on “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa,” he had hinted at the possibility of going bald again.

The new bald look has sparked speculations among his fans, with many wondering if it’s for an upcoming project, possibly ‘Tere Naam 2’. Dressed in black and grey track pants with a black shirt, Khan made quite an impression at the event.

Social media lit up with likes and comments as soon as the pictures surfaced.

Currently, Salman is eagerly awaiting the release of his film “Tiger 3.” In the film, he will share the screen alongside Katrina Kaif. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, this installment of the Tiger franchise will hit the screens in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu this Diwali. There are also rumors of a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan in the film, although an official confirmation is still pending. “Tiger 3” is part of the Yash Raj Films Spy Universe.

Additionally, Salman is part of Siddharth Anand’s “Tiger vs Pathaan,” where he will share the screen with Shah Rukh Khan.

Not too long ago, he wrapped up hosting duties for the OTT reality show, “Bigg Boss OTT 2,” where Elvish Yadav emerged as the winner.