Sajid Khan, famed for “Maya” and “Mother India,” succumbs to cancer

Renowned actor Sajid Khan, celebrated for his iconic roles in classics like “Maya” and “Mother India,” succumbed to cancer after a protracted battle. The demise of this cinematic luminary marks the end of an era, leaving an indelible void in the world of entertainment.

Sajid Khan rose to global fame with his compelling portrayal of Raji, a local boy in the film “Maya,” which catapulted him to the status of an international teenage sensation. His on-screen camaraderie with Jay North’s character resonated with audiences, earning him widespread acclaim. The film’s success not only solidified Khan’s position in the industry but also spawned a series bearing the same name.

Beyond his early success, Khan left an enduring mark with his portrayal of the younger version of Sunil Dutt’s Birju in Mehboob Khan’s magnum opus, “Mother India.” Subsequently, he ventured into foreign cinema, leaving an indelible imprint with projects like “Maya” and “The Singing Filipina.”

Sajid Khan, in his early seventies, battled cancer with unwavering resolve until his last breath. His son, Sameer Khan, revealed that the actor had been waging a courageous fight against the illness. Speaking of his father’s connection to Kerala, Sameer disclosed, “My father, adopted by Rajkumar Pitamber Rana and Sunita Pitamber and fostered by filmmaker Mehboob Khan, had made Kerala his home. Despite his hiatus from films, he was actively engaged in philanthropy and had a deep affinity for Kerala. He eventually remarried and chose to settle down in this picturesque state.”

The final chapter of Sajid Khan’s life unfolded in the serene surroundings of Kerala’s Alappuzha district, where he breathed his last at the Kayamkulam Town Juma Masjid. Khan’s legacy includes his notable lead role in Mehboob Khan’s “Son of India,” a poignant follow-up to the Oscar-nominated masterpiece “Mother India.”

In addition to his cinematic exploits, Sajid Khan made cameo appearances on diverse platforms, serving as a guest judge on the music program “It’s Happening” and gracing an episode of the American television show “The Big Valley.” As the curtain falls on this cinematic luminary’s journey, his contributions to the world of entertainment will remain immortal in the annals of film history.