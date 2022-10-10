Maliwal writes to I&B Minister seeking removal of alleged sexual offender Sajid Khan from ‘Bigg Boss

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal has written a letter to the Union Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur seeking removal of film producer and director Sajid Khan from the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’.

According to the Commission, it has taken cognizance of the fact that Sajid Khan, who has been accused of sexual harassment and obscene behavior by over ten women, has been allowed to participate in a popular reality show – ‘Bigg Boss’ which is watched by millions of people in the country.

“During the #MeToo movement, many female journalists and actresses spoke up against alleged sexual assault by Sajid Khan. Most of the complaints were similar in nature and revealed the sick mentality of Sajid Khan,” stated DCW.

Almost ten women who spoke out have alleged similar offences by Sajid Khan. The Indian Film and Television Directors Association, upon receiving email complaints from a journalist and two aspiring actresses, had suspended Sajid Khan from directing movies in 2019. Furthermore, he was also dropped as a director from the film ‘Housefull 4’ when these complaints had surfaced.

Maliwal, in her letter has stated that it is very unfortunate that just a few years later, Sajid Khan is now participating as a ‘housemate’ in the new season of the popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss’.

“As the complaints against him reveal, it appears that Sajid Khan has acted as a sexual predator for a long time. Clearly it is inappropriate for an alleged sexual offender such as Sajid Khan to be included in a primetime show which is watched by adults and children alike,” said Maliwal.

While there is a public outcry against Khan’s inclusion in the show, the makers of the show are refusing to remove him, as they apparently gain TRP ratings and viewership due to the ensuing controversy, stated DCW.

Ms. Maliwal has requested the I&B Minister to intervene in the matter and take necessary action barring Sajid Khan from participating in the show and has requested the Government to take a stand in the matter and support the vulnerable in this situation.

Maliwal stated, “Sajid Khan’s inclusion in the show underlines the precedence that men who enjoy clout in the entertainment industry easily get away with abusive acts without facing any consequences. It also disrespects and invalidates those women who spoke out against his inappropriate sexual advances.”

“They are upcoming celebrities in Bollywood and risked their careers to come forward and complaint against abuse by an authority figure. I demand that Sajid Khan should be barred from participating in the upcoming reality show and investigation should be conducted against him,” added Maliwal.