Actor-politician Vijayakanth passes away at 71

Renowned veteran actor and seasoned politician Vijayakanth bid farewell to the world today, leaving behind a legacy that traversed both the glitzy realm of cinema and the gritty arena of politics. The 71-year-old thespian took his last breath on December 28, succumbing to the relentless grip of illness, while reportedly being tethered to a ventilator for crucial life support.

Vijayakanth’s recent health odyssey has been a rollercoaster, marked by peaks of recovery and valleys of vulnerability. The actor had only just emerged triumphant from a precarious health episode, having battled through adversity to make a dramatic return to his Chennai abode on December 11, 2023. The specter of concern loomed large over his well-being when earlier reports hinted at a critical condition, sparking widespread apprehension among his ardent fans and well-wishers.

The thespian’s tryst with medical intervention commenced on November 18, initially prompted by a seemingly innocuous trio of a cough, cold, and sore throat. However, what began as a routine health check soon escalated into a battle for survival. Vijayakanth, during the course of his treatment, witnessed a temporary decline in health, necessitating the employment of temporary pulmonary support. Nevertheless, the indomitable spirit of the actor prevailed, steering him towards a triumphant return to his home turf.

Vijayakanth’s illustrious career spanned the cinematic and political arenas. With a filmography boasting over 154 movies, including acclaimed titles like “Honest Raj,” “Thyagam,” and “Tamizh Selvan,” he etched his name in the annals of Tamil cinema. Transitioning seamlessly into the realm of politics, he founded the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) in September 2005. In the 2006 Legislative Assembly elections, Vijayakanth clinched a solitary seat, and in 2011, his party formed an alliance with AIADMK, securing a majority and propelling him into the role of the opposition leader for the subsequent five years.

PM Modi Remembers Vijayakanth:

Extremely saddened by the passing away of Thiru Vijayakanth Ji. A legend of the Tamil film world, his charismatic performances captured the hearts of millions. As a political leader, he was deeply committed to public service, leaving a lasting impact on Tamil Nadu’s political… pic.twitter.com/di0ZUfUVWo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 28, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the departed soul, hailing Vijayakanth as a close friend, a luminary in the Tamil film fraternity, and a dedicated political stalwart. PM Modi expressed profound sorrow at the loss, acknowledging Vijayakanth’s enduring impact on Tamil Nadu’s political landscape and extending heartfelt condolences to the grieving family, fans, and followers. In a poignant tweet, Modi bid farewell with the words, “Om Shanti.”