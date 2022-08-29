John Abraham & Nora Fatehi to come together for Sajid Khan's next with T-Series!

Nora Fatehi has cemented her position as a game changer, as a global icon, and as an artist who is on par with international standards. Therefore, all eyes were on her to see what her next project is all about.

From creating a frenzy post her performance with Shahid Kapoor at IIFA to winning hearts as the judge of Dance Deewane Junior to coming on board as a judge for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’s latest season, a show she was initially a contestant on.

In a recent announcement that was made earlier today, one can confirm that John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi, and Shehnaaz Gill will star in Sajid Khan’s directorial titled – 100%, to be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Amar Butala.

The movie which is slated to be a family entertainer will see Nora share screen space with John Abraham for the very first time. The Sajid Khan film, set against the backdrop of the big Indian wedding and the crazy world of spies, promises to be a joy ride full of comedy, action, and chaos.

Expected to hit the floors in early 2023, the film is slated to release in Diwali 2023. Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present a Guilty By Association Media production “100%”. Directed by Sajid Khan, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Amar Butala