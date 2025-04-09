India committed to strengthening agri cooperation with BIMSTEC nations: Shivraj Chouhan

India on Wednesday reiterated its commitment to strengthening agriculture cooperation with other BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) nations.

Addressing the 3rd BIMSTEC Agriculture Ministerial Meeting (BAMM) in Kathmandu, Union Minister for Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan said to further strengthen cooperation among BIMSTEC countries, India has proposed the establishment of a ‘BIMSTEC Centre of Excellence for Agriculture Cooperation in India’.

”This centre will play an important role in resolving and operationalising various commitments of BIMSTEC in agriculture and allied sectors in a timely manner,” he said.

Mr Chouhan pointed out that India has taken the initiative under BIMSTEC Agriculture Cooperation (2023-2027) by organising training and workshops in the field of seed development, animal health and pest management.

India also offers fully funded BIMSTEC Scholarships for students from BIMSTEC member nations to pursue M.Sc. and Ph.D. in India, the Indian minister noted.

The one-day event brought together the agriculture ministers and senior officials from the seven BIMSTEC member nations: India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar, Thailand and Sri Lanka. The meeting provided an opportunity for greater regional cooperation in the field of agricultural development.

Mr Chouhan stated that BIMSTEC is a natural choice for India to fulfil its key foreign policy priorities of ‘Neighbourhood First’ and ‘Act East’ policies. BIMSTEC has the potential to connect South and Southeast Asia.

”We have a shared history and a rich cultural heritage that make us natural partners. Minister mentioned that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has been implementing targeted measures such as direct transfer of cash to farmers, improving access to institutional credit, Soil Health Card, National Food Security Mission, Crop Insurance, Namo Drone Didi Scheme for providing drones to women,” he said.

India is focusing on using digital technologies to empower farmers. Along with this, organic farming and natural farming are also being promoted while maintaining focus on environmental protection and soil health, Mr Chouhan told his counterparts from the other BIMSTEC nations.