‘Sada pyaar tut gaya’: Title of 1st song from Kareena’s ‘The Buckingham Murders’ OUT!

The buzz surrounding the much-anticipated film ‘The Buckingham Murders’ is intensifying with the latest reveal of its first song. Titled ‘Sada Pyaar Tut Gaya,’ the track’s name alone has already got fans eagerly talking. Although details about the song remain under wraps, the excitement is palpable.

The film’s teaser, which has recently been released, offers a tantalizing glimpse into its gripping storyline. The clip opens with a heart-wrenching scene: the murder of a young child from an Indian family in a local park. This tragic event sparks widespread outrage and protests, setting the stage for the film’s intense narrative. Kareena Kapoor Khan stars as a dedicated detective who takes on the challenging case, determined to uncover the truth behind the horrific crime.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

This project marks a notable collaboration for Kareena Kapoor Khan, who not only stars in ‘The Buckingham Murders’ but also makes her debut as a producer with this film. It also represents her first venture with acclaimed director Hansal Mehta. The film is a significant addition to her collaboration with Ektaa R Kapoor, following their successful partnerships in hits like ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Crew.’

Scheduled for a theatrical release on September 13, 2024, ‘The Buckingham Murders’ boasts an impressive cast. Alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film features Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. Directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, it is produced by Mahana Films and TBM Films, and presented by Balaji Telefilms. The production team includes Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, marking her first foray into film production.

With its intriguing teaser and the buzz around its first song, ‘Sada Pyaar Tut Gaya’, ‘The Buckingham Murders’ is shaping up to be a highly anticipated release in the coming months. Fans are eagerly awaiting more details as the film’s premiere date approaches.