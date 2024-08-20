‘The Buckingham Murders’ teaser: Kareena turns detective to solve high-stake murder

With the release of the poster of the highly anticipated thriller ‘The Buckingham Murders,’ the makers have taken the anticipation several notches higher with the release of the gripping teaser. Starring Kareena Kapoor in the lead role, the slated release also marks her debut as a producer and is set to enthral audiences from September 13. As soon as the captivating teaser commences, it surrounds viewers with an air of mystery with its dark and intense tone.

In the slated film, Kareena plays a detective cop who is grieving the loss of her son and has been tasked to investigate the murder of a 10-year-old Indian child in Buckinghamshire whose death has sparked public outrage and protests. The teaser opens with Kareena entering the station with a voiceover introducing her intriguing character as an officer says, the new DI is tough. Soon snippets from the flashback haunt the screens revealing the funeral of her son as she clenches his clothes standing before the pyre.

As Kareena’s character, Jasmeet Bhamra battles with the horrors of the past, she tries not to let her emotions overpower her as she embarks on a pulse-pounding mission to uncover the murder of the child. As stakes get higher, emotions peak and the audience is on the edge of their seats, she is seen asking “Kaise maara?” (How did you kill?) She is met with the response “Detective ho na, pata laga lo” (You are a detective, find out). As the teaser concludes, blood splatters across her face as she stands surprised, promising an intense and gripping tale.

Catch ‘The Buckingham Murders’ teaser here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Previously, in an interview with Variety in 2023, the ‘Jaane Jaan’ star revealed that her character in the upcoming film is inspired by Kate Winslet’s role in the miniseries ‘Mare of Easttown.’ She said, “I love Mare of Easttown and when Hansal came to me, I said this is something that I’ve really been dying to do. So, we’ve moulded a little bit on those lines, she plays a detective cop in that.”

‘The Buckingham Murders’ has been written by Aseem Arora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. The film has been backed by Kareena Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banners of Balaji Telefilms, Mahana Films, and TBM Films. The supporting cast of the slated film includes Ranveer Brar, Ash Tandon and Assad Raja.