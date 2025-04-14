‘Daayra’: Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran to lead the Meghna Gulzar film

Kareena Kapoor has announced the dream team collaboration and it’s nothing less than epic. The ‘Jaane Jaan’ actress is joining ‘Salaar’ actor Prithviraj Sukumaran for ace director Meghna Gulzar’s next. Gulzar has delivered hits like ‘Raazi’ and ‘Talvar.’ Now, the three are coming together for a crime drama, ‘Daayra’ which will chronicle the spine-chilling realities of the times.

Taking to social media, Kareena Kapoor shared a picture with Meghna Gulzar and Prithviraj Sukumaran. In the caption, she penned, “I’ve always said that I’m a director’s actor… and this time I cannot wait to work with one of the finest director’s we have, @meghnagulzar & alongside the magnificent @therealprithvi, whose work I deeply admire. To my dream team, #Daayra. let’s do this.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)



Recently, Kareena also talked about the slated film in a statement. “As I celebrate 25 incredible years in Hindi cinema, I’m thrilled to announce my next film, Daayra, with the incredible Meghna Gulzar in the director’s chair. I’ve long admired her work, from Talvar to Raazi, and to be directed by her is a dream come true. The opportunity to collaborate with the talented Prithviraj is also a highlight. And I’m drawn to the film’s bold, thought-provoking narrative. Daayra promises to be a cinematic experience that challenges and inspires, and I look forward to working with Meghna, Prithviraj, and the team at Junglee Pictures on this powerful, timely film.”

On the other hand, Prithviraj also echoed similar sentiments. “When the script was narrated to me, I knew I had to do this. I was thoroughly absorbed by my character and what he brings to the table as the story progresses. It is layered and will definitely connect with the masses. Working with Meghna Gulzar’s vision, Junglee Pictures and an actor like Kareena Kapoor will be a great collaborative experience. Daayra is a story that is one of a kind and digs deep into the societal norms, world of crime and punishment that unfolds.”

Yash and Sima are serving as co-writers along with Gulzar. The film is currently in pre-production state. With the stellar team behind the project, fans expect ‘Daayra’ to be a thought-provoking cinematic experience.

Last year, Kareena had back-to-back releases. She appeared in ‘Crew,’ ‘Singham Again’ and ‘The Buckingham Murders.’ On the other hand, Prithviraj sported the director’s hat for ‘L2E: Empuraan.’