Rohit Shetty stands firm on cop universe amid criticism

Rohit Shetty has addressed the ongoing criticism surrounding his portrayal of cop brutality in the Indian Police Force universe. Shetty, the creative force behind this cinematic realm, defended his narrative choices in a recent interview, shedding light on the complexities faced by law enforcement officers.

In a candid conversation, Shetty acknowledged the cultured nature of individuals involved in the film industry but emphasized the stark contrast between their lives and the challenging reality confronted by police officers. “I’ll be honest. I’m clear in my head about what I’m saying. That life is a totally different life,” he asserted, drawing a distinction between the routine office environment and the encounters law enforcement personnel face with individuals involved in criminal activities.

Shetty delved into the psychological toll borne by cops, citing instances where officers had sought the assistance of psychiatrists and psychologists, especially in the aftermath of the harrowing 26/11 attacks. “When you deal with those kinds of people, you have a different frame of mind altogether,” Shetty explained, offering insight into the mental and emotional challenges faced by those tasked with maintaining law and order.

Advertisement

While disapproving of extrajudicial actions and condemning the killing of innocent individuals, Shetty defended the need for law enforcement to protect themselves in life-threatening situations. He posed a rhetorical question, asking if one would welcome an assailant with open arms when faced with a threat. “It is important to instill fear in society. I firmly believe in this,” Shetty declared, unapologetically standing by his perspective despite potential backlash.

The filmmaker recounted a specific incident involving police officials attempting to arrest a suspect, only to be met with gunfire upon opening the door. Shetty highlighted the vulnerability of the officers who lacked bulletproof jackets, forcing them to improvise with chairs for protection. “What should they do? They will retaliate,” Shetty remarked, concluding the interview with a firm stance on the necessity of the police’s assertive actions for the safety of society.

In providing these insights, Rohit Shetty offers a nuanced perspective on the portrayal of law enforcement in his cinematic universe, inviting viewers to consider the challenging circumstances faced by police officers in the line of duty.