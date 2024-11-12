Rohit Shetty confirms ‘Lady Singham’: Deepika Padukone to return in khaki uniform

Rohit Shetty is currently basking in the success of his latest cop film ‘Singham Again.’ Released on November 1, the title has crossed the 200-crore milestone domestically. Moreover, the ensemble actioner gave the filmmaker his fastest title to reach the 100-crore mark. Now, as he moves ahead with his enviable Cop Universe, the director has confirmed the franchise’s first standalone female cop film, ‘Lady Singham’ with Deepika Padukone.

The cinematic universe found its inception with Ajay Devgn’s blockbuster 2011 film, ‘Singham.’ Without a laid-out plan, Shetty made ‘Sooryavanshi’ and ‘Simbaa,’ making a Cop Universe of his own. His latest title, ‘Singham Again’ is the fifth title under his Cop Universe and the third film of the ‘Singham’ film series. The filmmaker has already roped in Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey for his next with Ajay Devgn, ‘Chulbul Singham.’ Now, Deepika Padukone’s Shakti Singh’s standalone film is also in the cards.

In a conversation with News18 Showsha, the filmmaker shared the details about the slated project. Rohit Shetty delved about why he waited so long to introduce a female cop to the film universe. Talking about it he said, “The wait was to get the right script and the right kind of launch for the character. Till 2018, I wasn’t even sure if there was going to be a cop universe.”

He added that it was during the making of Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ that he conceived the idea of coming up with a Lady Singham. “When Simmba worked, people accepted that we can bring in other characters and create a universe. That’s when we made Sooryavanshi and it was during this film that we thought of making a film with an out-and-out lady cop.”

Continuing further, he stated that due to COVID, they had to push ‘Sooryavanshi,’ which was going to release in 2019. The team was on cloud nine over the trailer’s positive reception. The makers had a feeling it would go places. “But then suddenly, the film was in cans for two years and everything got delayed because of that. According to our original line-up, Singham Again was also supposed to release in 2020.”

Updating on the status of the project, the filmmaker iterated that the title is definitely on the cards. “We still have to write it. We do have a concept in mind but we don’t know where we can go with it. There’s still time for that. I know what the character will be like and her basic story arc but I don’t know her whole journey yet as a director or writer. But a female-led cop film headlined by Lady Singham will definitely happen, otherwise we wouldn’t have introduced her at all. There’s a reason why we’ve emphasised on that character and her name in Singham Again.”