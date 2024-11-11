‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ crosses 300 crores globally; gives Kartik Aaryan his career-best

The latest instalment of the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ franchise has crossed the 300-crore mark worldwide within 10 days. The milestone sets the film apart from its predecessors as ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ surpasses the lifetime collection of the second film. Moreover, the title gives Kartik Aaryan his career-best collection, making the title his biggest film to date. Released on November 1, the title clashed with Rohit Shetty’s ensemble cop film ‘Singham Again.’ While the horror-comedy is close behind the actioner in domestic collections, it has outrun the action-drama in worldwide collections.

As per Sacnilk, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ earned 16.50 crores net in India on Sunday. This brought the total domestic collection to an impressive 199.50 crores in ten days. On the other hand, Ajay Devgn-led ‘Singham Again’ recorded 206.50 crores in its first 10 days. While the gap between the two was there initially, the horror comedy is slowly inching close to ‘Singham Again.’ Notably, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ earned 41.25 crores net in its second weekend as opposed to ‘Singham Again’s collection of 33.50 crores.

Meanwhile, the Anees Bazmee directorial racked up a worldwide collection of 314.80 crores in its initial ten-day run including the overseas collection of 76.00 crores. On the flip side, ‘Singham Again’ trails just behind with a worldwide collection of 312.80 crores in ten days.

The ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ franchise found its inception with the 2007 film led by Akshay Kumar with Priyadarshan at the helm. Starring Vidya Balan as Manjulika, the title emerged as a blockbuster and gained a cult status over time. Developed with a budget of 32 crores, it amassed 82.84 crores. Subsequently, the 2021 film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ was led by Kartik Aaryan with Anees Bazmee at the helm. The film also starred Tabu in a double role and was developed with a budget of 70 crores. The title recorded 266.88 crores at the box office.

Meanwhile, ‘Singham Again’ is the fifth title under Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe and the third ‘Singham’ film. Meanwhile, the first instalment of the ‘Singham’ series, racked up 141 crores against a budget of 40 crores. The second film, ‘Singham Returns’ followed in its footsteps and amassed 216 crores against its development budget of 105 crores. The film emerged as one of the highest-grossing titles of 2014. Reportedly, ‘Singham Again’ has been developed with a budget of around 375 crores.