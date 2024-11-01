Rohit Bal: Celebrating the works of fashion’s beloved ‘Gudda’

The Indian fashion industry is engulfed in sorrow as it bids farewell to one of its most iconic designers, Rohit Bal. Known for his remarkable ability to blend traditional craftsmanship with contemporary flair, Bal passed away on Friday after a prolonged illness, leaving behind a legacy that will resonate within the fashion community for generations to come.

The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news. In a heartfelt tribute, they wrote, “We mourn the passing of legendary designer Rohit Bal. He was a founding member of the Fashion Design Council of India. Known for his unique blend of traditional patterns with modern sensibilities, Bal’s work redefined Indian fashion and inspired generations. His legacy of artistry and innovation will live on in the fashion world. Rest in peace, Gudda; you are a legend.”

Fondly referred to as “Gudda” by his peers and admirers, Rohit Bal was more than just a designer; he was a pioneer whose influence transcended the fashion world. Born into a Kashmiri Pandit family in Srinagar on May 8, 1961, Bal’s journey began in the late 1980s after he completed his degree in History from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi. His passion for fashion led him to the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), where he honed his skills and crafted his unique design philosophy.

In 1990, Bal made a significant mark in the fashion landscape by launching his independent collection. His work quickly garnered attention, and he soon became a fixture on runways across the globe. Bal’s creations have adorned numerous Bollywood luminaries, including Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and Sonam Kapoor, not to mention international supermodels like Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell.

Throughout his illustrious career, Bal received numerous accolades for his contributions to fashion. His exceptional talent received recognition in 2001 when he received ‘Designer of the Year’ at the Kingfisher Fashion Achievement Awards.

He received another ‘Designer of the Year’ title at the Indian Fashion Awards in 2006, and he also got the ‘Lakme Grand Finale Designer’ in 2012. His recognition reached new heights in 2020 when he was designated the “Iconic Fashion Designer of the Country” at the Rajnigandha Pearls India Fashion Awards.

This year, in October, Rohit Bal made a triumphant return to the runway after a year-long health battle, showcasing his collection titled “Kaaynaat: A Bloom in the Universe” at the Lakme Fashion Week. Ananya Panday had the honor of being the showstopper, and the event was full of emotions as Bal embraced his models, waved to familiar faces, and relished the joyous atmosphere.

In the wake of his passing, tributes have poured in from across the industry. Sonam Kapoor, a long-time admirer and collaborator, expressed her grief on social media, reflecting on their shared moments and the deep respect she held for him. “Dear Gudda, I hear about your passing on my way to celebrate Diwali in your gorgeous creation that you generously lent to me for the second time. I’ve been blessed to have known you and worn you. I hope you’re at peace. Always your biggest fan,” she wrote.

Ananya Panday, who recently had the privilege of being the last muse for Bal during his comeback show, shared a touching photo of them together and simply wrote, “Gudda ️. Om shanti.” Renowned designer Manish Malhotra also voiced his sorrow, calling Bal’s passing “sad and shocking.”

Rohit Bal was an artist whose garments told stories and evoked emotions, leaving a lasting imprint on the fashion landscape.