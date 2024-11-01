Rohit Bal passes away: Fashion world bids farewell to iconic designer

The fashion world is mourning the loss of Rohit Bal, one of India’s most celebrated designers, who passed away on November 1 at the age of 63.

Known for his visionary approach to blending India’s traditional motifs with contemporary flair, Rohit Bal left an indelible mark on Indian fashion. The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) paid tribute to Bal on their official Instagram account, honoring him as a trailblazer who redefined Indian fashion and inspired generations of designers.

FDCI’s post highlighted Bal’s innovative designs and his unique approach that championed Indian artistry on the global stage, leaving a lasting legacy in the fashion community.

In October 2024, Bal made an inspiring comeback to the runway after a year-long recovery from health complications. He presented his collection “Kaaynaat: A Bloom in the Universe” as the grand finale of Lakme Fashion Week, captivating audiences with his signature opulent style.

However, this return to fashion would ultimately be his last. Bal had been battling heart issues for some time, with a prolonged hospital stay at Medanta Hospital in Delhi in 2023.

Following his hospitalization, he expressed gratitude in a heartfelt message on social media, acknowledging the unwavering support he received during his recovery. His post, full of resilience and optimism, resonated with his admirers, as he assured them that the “show must go on.”

Bal’s journey in fashion began in 1986 when he started his career with his brother Rajiv Bal through their company, Orchid Oversea Pvt. Ltd., in New Delhi. Just a few years later, in 1990, he debuted his own collection, quickly making a name for himself with his unique designs.

Bal’s creations often featured exquisite lotus and peacock motifs, embroidered with intricate detailing and vibrant colors, symbolizing Indian grandeur. He was known for his use of rich fabrics like velvet and brocade, capturing an essence of royalty in each piece.

His partnership with Khadi Gram Udyog, India’s largest handloom textile operation, showcased his commitment to traditional crafts, while his jewelry collections, launched later, brought a luxurious addition to his brand.

Bal’s influence reached beyond India; he garnered an international clientele that included celebrities like Cindy Crawford, Pamela Anderson, and Uma Thurman, as well as numerous Indian stars. His prominence on the global stage was further solidified through collaborations with brands like Biba Apparels and his role as an ambassador for Omega watches.

Bal’s popularity also extended to television, where he designed costumes for the hit Indian game show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’.

Throughout his career, Bal received numerous awards for his contributions to fashion, including ‘Designer of the Year’ at the Indian Fashion Awards in 2006 and the Kingfisher Fashion Achievement Award in 2001. He was the Lakme Grand Finale Designer in 2012, and in 2020, he was honored as the “Iconic Fashion Designer of the Country” by the Rajnigandha Pearls India Fashion Awards.